Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $222,000 in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 83.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 58.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,557,000 after acquiring an additional 560,279 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 61,259 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $796.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.81. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $17.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

