Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $227,000 in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 17.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 10.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hexcel by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $293,901.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $293,901.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,722 shares of company stock worth $676,077. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of HXL opened at $68.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $429.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

Featured Articles

