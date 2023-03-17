Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $229,000 in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,560,000 after buying an additional 131,308 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,725 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,024 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,929,000 after purchasing an additional 324,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,129,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,801,000 after purchasing an additional 685,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRPT has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $149.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 0.97. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $159.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. The company had revenue of $258.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

