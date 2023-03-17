Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $240,000 in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of L. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the second quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Loews by 97.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,036. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE L opened at $55.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day moving average of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $68.20.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.
Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.
