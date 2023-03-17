Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $247,000 in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $279.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $462.99.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.14.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

