Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $253,000 in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,999,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,095,000 after buying an additional 2,044,464 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,808,000 after buying an additional 1,782,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,794,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,772,000 after buying an additional 1,314,506 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

Antero Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

Antero Resources Company Profile

AR stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

