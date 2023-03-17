Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $256,000 in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:LAD opened at $215.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.76. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $341.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.11 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.81%.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.89.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.