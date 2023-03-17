Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,981 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 227,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,639 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 86.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after acquiring an additional 111,611 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 596.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.13. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $153.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMS. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

