Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FORM. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 197.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 469.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 2,305.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Trading Up 3.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of analysts recently commented on FORM shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

