Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 19.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 329.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $22,712,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 27.1% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.11, for a total value of $1,028,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,801.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $254.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCA. Citigroup increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.