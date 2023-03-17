Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,736,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,373,000 after purchasing an additional 29,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,237,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,917,000 after purchasing an additional 50,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 837,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,244,000 after purchasing an additional 115,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $137.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $184.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

