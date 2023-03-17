Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 119.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 526.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $129.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.43 and a 52-week high of $199.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.48.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -24.96%.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $144.00.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

