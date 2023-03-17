Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 148.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 849.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $469.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

