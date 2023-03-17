Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,213 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,296,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,607,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,981,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,590,000 after buying an additional 258,662 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,180,000 after buying an additional 37,321 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 931,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,183,000 after buying an additional 51,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,208. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $245.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.19. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $160.29 and a 52-week high of $264.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.83 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also

