Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 16,508 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Bridgefront Capital LLC trimmed its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,508 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after buying an additional 28,920 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,412.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,412.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,987.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,884 shares of company stock worth $1,572,797 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

