Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $233,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after purchasing an additional 978,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,087,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,231,837,000 after buying an additional 405,082 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,764,211,000 after acquiring an additional 221,845 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,381,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,738,186,000 after acquiring an additional 534,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,184,850,000 after acquiring an additional 773,622 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $141.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.90 and a 52 week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,440 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

