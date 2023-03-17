Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,903,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 452,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after acquiring an additional 270,925 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 960,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,982,000 after acquiring an additional 232,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 148,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven K. Wilson sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $109,592.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,356,402.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,588 shares of company stock worth $3,540,260. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 1.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GO opened at $27.10 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.