Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $735,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $94,163,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBWI. Barclays increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.52.
Bath & Body Works Stock Performance
Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
Further Reading
