Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $101,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAY opened at $35.15 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $38.05.

In related news, VP Randall L. Jones bought 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $50,400.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,640.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Randall L. Jones bought 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,640.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 763,037 shares of company stock valued at $26,137,401 in the last three months. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

