Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,905,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,960,000 after acquiring an additional 881,703 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 588.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 762,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 651,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,817,000 after acquiring an additional 475,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 29.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,876,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,701,000 after purchasing an additional 425,275 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2,667.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 440,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 424,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $19.91 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.43, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09.

Equity Commonwealth Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $4.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 20.22%. This is a boost from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

