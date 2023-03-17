Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Wendy’s by 85.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

Wendy’s Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $23.78.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $536.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 121.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,375,543.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock valued at $81,502,197 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

See Also

