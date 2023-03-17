Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 36,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 15,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,408,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,892,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSEM opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.89. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

