California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,363,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,329 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $48,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,009,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,447,000 after buying an additional 48,883 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.9% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 508,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,227,000 after buying an additional 45,692 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,634.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 74,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,558 and sold 30,127,700 shares valued at $1,037,197,872. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading

