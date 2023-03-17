California State Teachers Retirement System Has $67.31 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 569,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,779 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Moderna were worth $67,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,978,000 after purchasing an additional 847,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,706,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,645,000 after purchasing an additional 459,992 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,611,000 after purchasing an additional 371,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $5,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,342,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,337 shares of company stock worth $88,716,632 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.80.

Moderna stock opened at $151.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.13 and a 200-day moving average of $160.27. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

