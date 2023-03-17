California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,556 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,686,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,556 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $63,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,678,000 after buying an additional 2,279,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,192,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,559,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Exelon by 487.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Exelon Stock Up 0.7 %

Exelon stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.31.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

