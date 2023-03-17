California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,933 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,379,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,933 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Newmont were worth $57,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $34,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Newmont Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Newmont’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.29%.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

