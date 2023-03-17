California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 20,243 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,243 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $58,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $59.45 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

