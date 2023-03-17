California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,787 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $60,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 124.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 161,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,791,000 after acquiring an additional 30,821 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $93.56 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.98 and a 52-week high of $144.73. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

