Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Shares Gap Up to $72.98

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.98, but opened at $77.55. Canadian Pacific Railway shares last traded at $78.20, with a volume of 1,662,457 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.
Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 3.3 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.
Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 928.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
