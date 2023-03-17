Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Shares Gap Up to $72.98

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.98, but opened at $77.55. Canadian Pacific Railway shares last traded at $78.20, with a volume of 1,662,457 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 3.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 928.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

