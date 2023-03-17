Capital Impact Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,459 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 260.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at $744,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 108.6% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,005,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $3,133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,268,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,306,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 311,195 shares of company stock worth $20,604,238. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELF. DA Davidson raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.49. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $76.01.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

