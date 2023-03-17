Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Shockwave Medical comprises about 1.1% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 37,300.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,951,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 580,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,451,000 after acquiring an additional 70,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.40.

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Maria Sainz sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $139,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,678 shares of company stock worth $12,616,643 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

SWAV stock opened at $202.83 on Friday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

