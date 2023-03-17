Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $31,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $154.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.54 and a 200-day moving average of $169.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

