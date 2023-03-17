Capital Impact Advisors LLC Invests $58,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2,409.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in DraftKings by 72.6% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 163,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 68,840 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 50.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $21.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $2,277,392.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 786,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,911,683.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,142,924 shares of company stock valued at $21,754,786. 55.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Argus upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.47.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

