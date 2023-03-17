Capital Impact Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,843 Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOOD. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Seeyond acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $48,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $101,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 334,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,078.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $686,663.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,255,528.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $101,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,078.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 600,399 shares of company stock worth $5,671,712. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $9.31 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 131.63%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

