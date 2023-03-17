Capital Impact Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. Shutterstock accounts for approximately 0.8% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,854,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,384,000 after acquiring an additional 49,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,927,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,877,000 after acquiring an additional 90,342 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,495,000 after acquiring an additional 138,474 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,316,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,030,000 after purchasing an additional 175,392 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,018,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Shutterstock

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $165,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,549,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,345,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $165,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,549,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,345,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $436,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,827 shares of company stock valued at $12,746,776. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shutterstock Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

Shutterstock stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $98.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

