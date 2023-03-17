Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 1,643 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,941 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after buying an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $155.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.45.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

