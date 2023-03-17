Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Decreased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $218.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

