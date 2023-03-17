Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $67.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $81.50. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.04.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $57.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.68. The company has a market cap of $103.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.37 per share, with a total value of $233,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,982.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.37 per share, for a total transaction of $233,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,982.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,680 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,325,555,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,109,194,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

