Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1,244.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.86.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CHTR opened at $346.45 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $578.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Articles

