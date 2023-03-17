Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CHKP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.41.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

CHKP stock opened at $128.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $145.54.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

