Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Position Increased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,630,000 after buying an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,404 shares of company stock worth $15,317,901 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $1,625.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,567.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,540.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,760.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,844.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.