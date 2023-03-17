Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 28.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $237,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 39.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $15,366,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 9.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 36,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE CB opened at $191.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.