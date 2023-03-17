Citigroup Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $260.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. OTR Global lowered Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.27.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $204.93 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $531.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,327.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

