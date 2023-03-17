Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $72.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.12. The stock has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 90.14%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

