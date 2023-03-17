ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,737 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,562 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,859,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,821,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $188,838,000 after purchasing an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $96.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.85 and a 200-day moving average of $115.83. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.86.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.