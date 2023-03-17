Continental Investors Services Inc. Acquires 234,360 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6,300.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 238,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,360 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,910,000 after purchasing an additional 40,145 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 118,159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in Amazon.com by 23.0% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 52.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 561,425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,443,000 after acquiring an additional 193,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Trading Up 4.0 %
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $100.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.27, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.75 and its 200-day moving average is $101.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.72.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.