Continental Investors Services Inc. Acquires 234,360 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6,300.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 238,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,360 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,910,000 after purchasing an additional 40,145 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 118,159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in Amazon.com by 23.0% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 52.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 561,425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,443,000 after acquiring an additional 193,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $100.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.27, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.75 and its 200-day moving average is $101.94.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.72.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

