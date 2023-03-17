Continental Investors Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 32,000 Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 32,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Genetic Technologies alerts:

Genetic Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GENE opened at $1.09 on Friday. Genetic Technologies Limited has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Genetic Technologies Ltd. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of molecular risk assessment tests for cancer. It operates through EasyDNA and GeneType/Corporate segments. The EasyDNA segment focuses on EasyDNA branded test sales and expenses. The GeneType/Corporate segment includes tha GeneType branded test sales and expenses, including corporate charges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.