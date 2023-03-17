Continental Investors Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,472 Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD)

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLQD. UBS Group AG increased its position in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $998,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,184,000.

Get Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLQD opened at $31.12 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $37.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.82.

About Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index. The index is based on the Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Index (Parent Index) and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.