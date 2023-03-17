Continental Investors Services Inc. Buys Shares of 12,352 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.87.

Insider Activity

KeyCorp Stock Performance

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KEY opened at $12.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.71%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

