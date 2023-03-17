Continental Investors Services Inc. Buys Shares of 5,888 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 16,821.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,594 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,239 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 29,945.1% in the 2nd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,317,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $45.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

